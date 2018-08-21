Dr. Grant Raburn Carter, age 91, of Rockwood, formerly of Kingston, went home to be with his Saviour Monday, August 20, 2018. He was born August 27, 1926 in Newnan, Georgia. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly during WWII. He had worked in his younger years as a salesman for Standard Coffee for over 25 years. Bro. Carter became a missionary and was sent out under the Baptist International Missionary Board. His specific mission field was to the African American community. Bro. Carter became a minister in 1958 and in 1975 he served as a missionary with Baptist International Missions Incorporated (BIMI). In Clinton, Maryland he helped plant a church, won many souls to Christ and trained many people in the Word of God. In 1976 DR. Carter heard Gods call to Atlanta, Georgia where he met two young preachers who joined up with him. In 1985 he founded the Baptist International Bible Institute (BIBI). He was founder of Bible Institute in Harriman; former pastor of Swan Pond Baptist Church in Harriman, Gospel Light Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee Chapel Baptist Church in Paint Rock and founder & former pastor of Community Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Dr. Carter was also owner & operator of WBBX Christian Radio-AM1410 in Kingston until recent declining health. He loved witnessing and sharing the gospel of Christ with everyone he came in contact with on a daily basis. Preceded in death by his sons, Grant Randall Carter & Ronnie Stephen Carter; daughter-in-law, Kay Carter; mother of his children, Jean Carter; several brothers & sisters.

SURVIVORS

Children Terry Raburn Carter of Greenback

Darlene Lands & husband, Gary of Rockwood

Grandchildren Brian & Christy Carter, Ben & Tabatha Poland, Brandy & Trevor Poe, Tara Carter, Mandy Lands

Great-grandchildren Lucas Poland, Walter Poland, Landon Watts, Preston Feezell, Olivia Poe, Peyton Poe, Briley Carter, Morgan Wilson

Great-great-grandson Brentley Breazeale

Brother Charles & Betty Carter of Hemet, CA

A host of extended family members and dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Dr. Danny Guider & Dr. Dan Tibbs officiating. Interment will be held 9:30 am, Thursday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the East Tennessee Veteran Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pisgah Printing Ministry, 115 Old Hen Valley Rd, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.