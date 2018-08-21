Donna Faye Griffith, age 76, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at her home. Donna was of the Baptist faith. Donna was born on June 8, 1942 in Briceville,Tn to the late Kelly and Maudie Lisenbee. Donna loved taking care of children and was loved by family & friends. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Jerry and Wade Lisenbee, Sister: Shirley Powell

Survivors:

Husband John Griffith Lake City

Sons Mario Cenda California

Jerudro Cenda California

Daughter Lena Griffith California

Karla Perez California

Brother Terry Lisenbee Oliver Springs

Visitation: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 5pm-7pm in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 7pm in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 10am at the Leach Cemetery, Lake City, Tn for Donna’s interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.