Donna Faye Griffith, age 76, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at her home. Donna was of the Baptist faith. Donna was born on June 8, 1942 in Briceville,Tn to the late Kelly and Maudie Lisenbee. Donna loved taking care of children and was loved by family & friends. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Jerry and Wade Lisenbee, Sister: Shirley Powell
Survivors:
Husband John Griffith Lake City
Sons Mario Cenda California
Jerudro Cenda California
Daughter Lena Griffith California
Karla Perez California
Brother Terry Lisenbee Oliver Springs
Visitation: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 5pm-7pm in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 7pm in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Family and friends will meet on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 10am at the Leach Cemetery, Lake City, Tn for Donna’s interment.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.