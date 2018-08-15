Home / Contests / Do-over: Dragon Wagon Trivia Quiz #1

Do-over: Dragon Wagon Trivia Quiz #1

Jim Harris

Our first Dragon Wagon Trivia Question of 2018 goes a little like this:

Name three Clinton High School football players who went on to play in the National Football League. 

All correct answers from the website www.wyshradio.com or on the station’s Facebook page will be entered into a drawing and whoever’s name is chosen will receive a certificate for a Hot Fudge Cake from One Stop Market and a $10 gift card from the Apple Blossom Cafe!

The drawing will be held during the season premiere of the Powell Brothers Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Show Thursday August 16th at the One Stop Market at 463 North Main Street in Clinton between 4 and 6 pm!

