‘Dine & Donate’ to ADFAC on Monday

(ADFAC) On Monday, August 13th, several local restaurants will be donating a portion of their sales to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC). Don’t heat up that kitchen – let someone else cook FOR YOU!

Burchfield’s Restaurant, located inside the Doubletree Hotel is the featured restaurant for August. Come enjoy their unique menu items and feed the whole gang!

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), an independent non-profit agency established in 1987, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its Social Services and Affordable Housing programs. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

Other restaurants supporting ADFAC each month are Dean’s, Gallo Loco, Mediterranean Delight, Outback Steakhouse, Razzleberry’s, Soup Kitchen, Subway locations in Clinton (both), west Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top. A new restaurant is featured each month, but all of these restaurants have made a long-term commitment to help ADFAC serve our community, so visit any of these restaurants and show them your appreciation!

Also appreciated are several business and media sponsors that have stepped up to support Dine & Donate 2018, including the Oak Ridger, Leidos, CNS, UT-Battelle, and Randy Mcfarland – State Farm Agent.