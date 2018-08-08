Details on three LaFollette police raids

Following up on a story we brought you Tuesday, LaFollette Police and other agencies raided not one, but three homes as search warrants were served.

The first one occurred early Tuesday morning at a home on East Hemlock Street and authorities say the raid stemmed from an investigation into alleged drug activity and reports of stolen property. One person, identified in a release as Ryan Mounts of LaFollette was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and an outstanding probation violation warrant.

The morning’s activities continued as members of the LaFollette PD’s Drug Unit and Special Response Team and agents from both the 7th and 8th Judicial District Drug Crime Task Forces conducted two more raids, both at homes located at the intersection of East Elm Street and River Drive in LaFollette, as they served search warrants related to drug investigations. Two more people were arrested in those raids. A woman identified as Mary Lou Gwin was charged with possession of meth and of drug paraphernalia and introducing a controlled substance into a penal facility, and a man identified as Willis York was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

LaFollette Police say their investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are expected as a result of Tuesday’s three raids.