DeRose leaving top OR tourism position

(Explore Oak Ridge press release) Explore Oak Ridge President, Marc DeRose, announced today that he plans to resign from the position next month to pursue other career goals.

DeRose served as president of Explore Oak Ridge, the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, for four years. He plans to remain in the position until September 30, 2018 to assist in the search and transition to a new president.

“I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve Oak Ridge as president of Explore Oak Ridge. The team at EOR, the board of directors and our partners at the City of Oak Ridge were a critical part of every success EOR experienced over the past several years. I’m confident that I’ll be leaving the organization in exceptional hands,” said DeRose. “The decision to leave Explore Oak Ridge was difficult and required a lot of consideration by my family and me.”

Over the past four years, Explore Oak Ridge has played a major role in improving the local tourism economy. Such efforts included its contribution to the construction of the eighth rowing lane to enhance rowing’s impact on the city; the recruiting of several high-profile events to Oak Ridge (eg. NCAA National Rowing Championship and USA Cycling National Championship); and Manhattan Project National Historical Park website and marketing campaign, which includes plans to install interpretive national park signage around the city. During this period, Explore Oak Ridge was able to secure more than $400,000 in grant funding for local tourism related projects, and help the city grow its hotel tax revenue by 16%.

“We greatly appreciate Marc’s leadership during his four years as president,” said board chair Owen Driskill. “He is an exceptional organizer who provided vision and direction for Explore Oak Ridge and greatly enhanced tourism in the community. We wish him well as he starts a new chapter in his career.”

Explore Oak Ridge is a non-profit organization that does destination marketing for the City of Oak Ridge. It will begin a nationwide search to recruit a new president in the weeks to come.