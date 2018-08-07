Deputy, arrestee injured when allegedly drunk driver hits cruiser

An Anderson County deputy and an arrestee he was taking to the Anderson County Jail early Sunday morning were injured when the patrol car they were in was struck from behind by an allegedly intoxicated driver.

The accident occurred shortly after 1 am when Deputy Greg Stanley was transporting a man who had been arrested a short time before by TWRA officers on Norris Lake on a domestic assault charge identified as Eric Allen Rose of Powell. Both the Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol–which investigated the crash–say that Stanley had been stopped at the red light on Highway 61 at Interstate 75 when a car driven by 28-year-old Yoonsik Jung plowed into the back of the cruiser and into the back of a second vehicle stopped at the light.

Both Stanley and Rose suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to Methodist Medical Center for treatment. Jung was not injured in the crash and none of the three teens in the other car that was struck were injured. The THP reports that everyone involved in the crash had been wearing seat belts.

Jung was arrested and charged with DUI and violating the implied consent law, and was also cited for several other traffic-related offenses. He has since been released on bond.

Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Lucas says that the patrol car was totaled in the crash.