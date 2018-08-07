Home / Obituaries / Danny Paul Mowery, age 58 of Briceville

Danny Paul Mowery, age 58 of Briceville

Danny Paul Mowery, age 58 of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. Danny was born on July 11, 1960 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Harvey and Zola Simmons Mowery. Danny was of the Baptist Faith. Danny’s favorite sayings were “It’s going to be what it’s going to be,” “Me and the Lord are going to work it out,” “Get jiggy with it,” and “He’s gonna work it out with you.” Danny enjoyed fishing, playing pool, playing cards, and masonry work. Danny was a loving father who loved life and loved helping people. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his son: Danny Paul Sharp, nephews: Dewayne and Travis Mowery, and Cody Phillips, nieces: Delila Wilson and Tailey Thackerson, and siblings Patsy Wilson and Sherman Mowery.
Survivors:
Sons                    Daniel Sharp of Briceville
                             Jonathan Sharp and Taya of Clinton
                             Richard “Harvey” Sharp of Briceville
Daughter             Michelle Sharp of Briceville
Grandchildren     Manuel, Antonio, Kaiden, and Zola
Sisters                 Nellie Vandergriff of Claxton
                             Anna McDaniels of Cookeville
                             Janie Phillips of Clinton
                             Alma Mowery of Lake City
                             Brenda and Barry Braden of Clinton
                             Dolly and Mikey Kratochvic of Lake City
                             Mary and Jimmy Braden of Blaine
                             Margaret Spears of Clinton
Brothers               Jerry and Donna Mowery of Jacksboro
                             William and Shirley Mowery of LaFollette
                             David and Janice Mowery of Caryville
                             Claude and Georgia Mowery of Alabama
                             Jimmy and Norma Mowery of Lake City
                             Johnny and Flora Mowery of Lake City
Special Friend      Susie Parks
And many other special cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Monday, August 6, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Monday, August 6, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.
Interment: To follow funeral service at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

