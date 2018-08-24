Home / Obituaries / Daniel “Boone” Hawkins, age 72, of Lake City

Daniel “Boone” Hawkins, age 72, of Lake City

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Daniel “Boone” Hawkins, age 72, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at his residence. Boone was born in LaFollette, Tennessee to the late Leroy and Leopal Marlow Hawkins on November 19, 1945. Boone was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lake City. He enjoyed ginsenging and an avid UT Volunteer fan. In addition to his parents, Boone is preceded in death by his brother: Genis Hawkins, and David Hawkins, and sisters Patricia Sandefur, and Betty Lou Hawkins.

 

Wife                               Donna Kennedy Hawkins of Lake City

 

Sons                             Scotty Hawkins of Lake City

                                       Jason Hawkins and Devonie of Ft. Knox, KY

                                       Tracy Hawkins of Lake City

 

Brother                          Jeff Hawkins and Jeanie of Lake City

 

Sisters                           Ralphine Malicoat and Ronnie of Lake City

                                       Della Kitzmiller of Lake City

                                       Becky Quattlebaum and Elmer Bell of Heiskell

                                       Lois Gregg of Powell

 

Grandchildren              Justin, Gabby, Jason, Ladona, Shea, Max, and Danielle

 

Great Grandchildren   Kensey, Connor, Lily, and Katie

 

Visitation: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 2 pm-4 pm in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 4 pm in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Hawkins, and Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow officiating.

Family and friends will meet on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:15 am at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Cumberland Mountain “Swag” Cemetery, Lake City, Tn for an 11:00 am interment with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Geneva “Neva” Lillian (Mehaffey) McNeely, 93, of Powell

MCNEELY, GENEVA “NEVA” LILLIAN (NÉE: MEHAFFEY) – age 93, a lifelong resident of Powell, passed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.