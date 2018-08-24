Daniel “Boone” Hawkins, age 72, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at his residence. Boone was born in LaFollette, Tennessee to the late Leroy and Leopal Marlow Hawkins on November 19, 1945. Boone was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lake City. He enjoyed ginsenging and an avid UT Volunteer fan. In addition to his parents, Boone is preceded in death by his brother: Genis Hawkins, and David Hawkins, and sisters Patricia Sandefur, and Betty Lou Hawkins.

Wife Donna Kennedy Hawkins of Lake City

Sons Scotty Hawkins of Lake City

Jason Hawkins and Devonie of Ft. Knox, KY

Tracy Hawkins of Lake City

Brother Jeff Hawkins and Jeanie of Lake City

Sisters Ralphine Malicoat and Ronnie of Lake City

Della Kitzmiller of Lake City

Becky Quattlebaum and Elmer Bell of Heiskell

Lois Gregg of Powell

Grandchildren Justin, Gabby, Jason, Ladona, Shea, Max, and Danielle

Great Grandchildren Kensey, Connor, Lily, and Katie

Visitation: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 2 pm-4 pm in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 4 pm in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Hawkins, and Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow officiating.

Family and friends will meet on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:15 am at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Cumberland Mountain “Swag” Cemetery, Lake City, Tn for an 11:00 am interment with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.