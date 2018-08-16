DA: Officers justified in July shooting

Eighth Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler says that his office’s investigation into last month’s officer-involved shooting of Michael Heatherly was justified and that the officers acted appropriately.

On the afternoon of July 25th, Heatherly called 911 and told dispatchers that he had just killed his wife and was “fixin’ to shoot myself.” Campbell County deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol officers and others responded to the scene, finding the man in his front yard armed with a pistol. The investigation determined that Heatherly began pacing and imploring deputies to shoot him, before aiming a pistol at a K-9 officer.

At that point, officers opened fire, striking Heatherly several times. The DA says that even after being wounded, Heatherly continued to reach for his weapon, forcing officers to open fire again.

Heatherly died from gunshot wounds and when officers went inside the house, they located the body of his wife, Rose, who was also dead

The investigation included witness interviews, forensic evidence and available recordings and Effler said Wednesday that the officers acted appropriately in the face of what he called a “volatile situation,”and were justified in shooting Heatherly after exhausting all other options.