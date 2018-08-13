CWTS: Moffitt bests Sauter for 4th win of season

(MRN) Brett Moffitt got the best of Johnny Sauter in a stirring side-by-side battle on the final lap Saturday afternoon to claim his fourth victory of the season and second in three years at Michigan International Speedway. Sauter passed rookie Todd Gilliland for the lead thirteen laps from the finish and seemed to be on track for his fifth win of the season. But Moffitt began to close on the race leader as the laps wound down. After Sauter took the white flag in first place, Moffitt steered his Hattori Racing Toyota to the inside and pulled even with Sauter as they approached the checkered flag. Moffitt nosed in front by a mere twenty-five one-thousandths of a second as they hit the finish line. Gilliland, pole winner John Hunter Nemechek and Noah Gragson completed the top five.

Top 10 Finishers in the Corrigan Oil 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Brett Moffitt (21) 5

2. Johnny Sauter (7) 16

3. John H. Nemechek (Pole) 6

4. Noah Gragson (3) 18

5. Todd Gilliland (R) (2) 8

6. Ben Rhodes (17) —

7. Grant Enfinger (6) 16

8. Stewart Friesen (5) 12

9. Justin Haley (22) —

10. Matt Crafton (11) 18

Unofficial Point Standings – After 15 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 625 —-

2. Noah Gragson 569 -56

3. Grant Enfinger 550 -75

4. Stewart Friesen 536 -89

5. Brett Moffitt 533 -92

6. Matt Crafton 497 -128

7. Justin Haley 494 -131

8. Ben Rhodes 492 -133

9. Myatt Snider (R) 403 -222

10. Cody Coughlin 380 -245