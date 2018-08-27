CWTS: Haley wins playoff opener

(MRN) When teammates tangled in the final turn of the final lap while battling for the win on Sunday, G-M-S Racing’s Justin Haley was in the right place at the right time to take advantage and claim victory as the 2018 playoffs opened with fireworks at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Haley was riding in third place after Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson took the white flag running first and second. When Gilliland entered the final corner, a fast-closing Gragson stuck the nose of his Toyota inside but quickly ran out of room. Contact ensued, sending both trucks sliding across the track as Haley advanced for his second victory of 2018 – sending him into the second round of the post-season that opens October 27th at Martinsville Speedway. After the race, Gragson apologized for his aggressive move and took full responsibility for the incident that led to finishes of ninth and eleventh, respectively, for him and Gilliland.

Meanwhile, at the front of the field, Haley’s margin of victory over runner-up John Hunter Nemechek was two-point-two seconds. Brett Moffitt, Timothy Peters and Matt Crafton completed the top five. Gragson’s last-lap mishap came after he had dominated much of the race. He started from the front row, won each of the first two stages and would lead a race-high thirty-five laps. But it was Gilliland and Johnny Sauter who asserted themselves during the final stage, forcing Gragson to play catch-up down the stretch.

Sauter, the Number-1 post-season seed, finished sixth and comes out of the weekend with a six-point lead over Moffitt entering the next race on September 14th in Las Vegas.

Top 10 Finishers in the Chevrolet Silverado 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Justin Haley (8) 2

2. John H. Nemechek (7) —

3. Brett Moffitt (17) —

4. Timothy Peters (5) 2

5. Matt Crafton (4) —

6. Johnny Sauter (6) 9

7. Stewart Friesen (16) —

8. Austin Hill (9) —

9. Noah Gragson (2) 35

10. Alex Tagliani (10) —

Playoff Standings – First Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 2,081 —-

2. Brett Moffitt 2,075 -6

3. Noah Gragson 2,070 -11

4. Justin Haley * 2,065 -16

5. Matt Crafton 2,047 -34

Stewart Friesen 2,047 -34

7. Ben Rhodes 2,046 -35

8. Grant Enfinger 2,035 -46

* Advanced to Next Round