Crystal Lodge yard sale Friday

Jim Harris

The Crystal Lodge in Briceville will hold another Yard Sale on Friday August 10th from 8 am to 1 pm at 920 Andy’s Ridge Road in Briceville. Everyone is invited to stop in for some coffee and fellowship while also taking advantage of a lot of bargains.

