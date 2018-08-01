Home / Community Bulletin Board / Crystal Lodge holding community yard sale this week

Crystal Lodge holding community yard sale this week

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 32 Views

There will be a community yard sale Thursday August 2nd, and Friday August 3rd at the Crytsal Lodge at 920 Andy’s Ridge Road in Briceville, featuring new and old purses, furniture, toys, kitchenware and more. Each day, the sale will run from 8 am to 1 pm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

MCSO update; 5th annual Banquet & Fundraiser coming soon

(MCSO release) The Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc. (MCSO) hosted a luncheon with district leaders …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.