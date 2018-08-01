Crystal Lodge holding community yard sale this week

There will be a community yard sale Thursday August 2nd, and Friday August 3rd at the Crytsal Lodge at 920 Andy’s Ridge Road in Briceville, featuring new and old purses, furniture, toys, kitchenware and more. Each day, the sale will run from 8 am to 1 pm.
