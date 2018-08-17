CPD names Miller “Officer of the Year”

Clinton Police Department Detective Sergeant Leslie Miller has been named the department’s “Officer of The Year” for 2017. Chief Vaughn Becker presented Miller with a certificate of recognition and special award plaque earlier this week.

A letter of recommendation states that Sgt Miller’s accomplishments include homicide case investigations, forgeries, frauds, child abuse and exploitation of a minor cases.. to name a few. Detective Sergeant Miller is also CPD’s lead person of contact on all reported “elderly abuse” cases.

In a press release, Chief Becker said: “Detective Sergeant Miller consistently carries the largest case load of anyone in CID. She works very hard, coming in early, staying late and never complaining. Her reports and case files are excellent and timely.”

Det. Sgt. Miller, who has been in law enforcement for nearly 14 years, is a leader in the community too, prompting Chief Becker to add, “She represents CPD well, both professionally and personally.”