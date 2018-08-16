Cove Lake State Park welcomes new Manager

Cove Lake State Park formally welcomed new Manager Casey Hatmaker, this morning during a public event where the community was able to meet park staff and learn about park programming and amenities.

“Casey believes in the value that a balance between resource conservation, proper facility maintenance and excellent customer service is vital to the success of Cove Lake State Park,” said Brock Hill, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). “His history at the park and strong community relationships will be an asset as he leads Cove Lake.”

During his tenure as Park Ranger at Cove Lake over the past 16 years, Hatmaker has overseen a successful campground renovation project and the installation of a new kayak launch. He has a bachelor’s degree in History from Lincoln Memorial University. Hatmaker originally hails from Jacksboro, TN.

Cove Lake State Park’s 606 acres are situated in a beautiful mountain valley on the eastern edge of the Cumberland Plateau. Scenic nature trails lead through wetlands and woodlands offering wildlife viewing. The park has 106 campsites and six large picnic pavilions.

For more information, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/cove-lake.