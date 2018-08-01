Countywide offices on the ballot Thursday, a refresher

The Anderson County general election is Thursday August 2nd and the polls will be open from 9 am to 8 pm. Remember that on Election Day, unlike during early voting, you must vote at your home precinct and you need to remember to bring your valid photo ID with you.

Tuesday, we reminded you who was running for the 16 available seats on the Anderson County Commission. Today, we take a look at those running for countywide offices.

Republican nominee, and former Director of the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force, Russell Barker, who vacated the directorship after winning the May primary, will face Democrat Mark Lucas, the longtime Chief Deputy with the Sheriff’s Department for the right to succeed retiring Sheriff Paul White.

Democrat and relative political newcomer Ebony Capshaw will square off against Republican nominee Regina Copeland for Trustee in a race that features two female candidates running for a countywide, non-judicial office for the first time in county history. Two women did square off for Juvenile Court Judge several years ago.

While there are no Democratic challengers to incumbent Republican County Mayor Terry Frank or presumptive Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch, the winner of the May primary over incumbent William Jones, there are write-in candidates in both races. Donnie Rosenbalm is the write-in candidate for Mayor while Robbie Fulton and Alden Sousa are write-in candidates for Circuit Court Clerk.

In addition to the county general election, Thursday is also state and federal primary election day in Tennessee, with several high-profile races on the ballot, including gubernatorial primaries and races for the Senate seat being vacated by Bob Corker.

For more election information, visit www.acelect.com.

WYSH will have live election return coverage Thursday night beginning at 8 pm when the polls close.