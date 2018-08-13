Home / Obituaries / Corrine Robinson, age 75 of Knoxville

Corrine Robinson, age 75 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 16 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Corrine Robinson, age 75 of Knoxville passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1943 in Pioneer, Tennessee to the late Melvin and Josephine Alred Byrd. Corrine was a member of Old Time Gospel in Seymour. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Corrine is preceded in death by her daughters, Terri Renee Rickett and Connie Jane, son, Jimmy Ray Standridge brothers Cleopus “Buck” Byrd and Leroy Byrd, and sister, Opal Mae Byrd Crowley.
Survivors:
Husband    James Robinson of Knoxville
Sons           James Willard Robinson of Knoxville
                   Melvin Dewayne Robinson and wife Jenny of Knoxville
Daughter   Connie Jane Standridge Jenkins of Knoxville
Brother     Lonas “Tony” Byrd and wife Sue of Toledo, Ohio
Sister          Pearl Byrd Ault and husband J.C. of Knoxville
3 Grandchildren
And many other relatives and friends.
                              
Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Monday, August 13, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM with REV. Tom Byrge, Monday, August 13, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Alred Cemetery in Scott County, TN for Corrine’s Interment.
Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Paul Archer Hatmaker, age 75 of Andersonville

Paul Archer Hatmaker, age 75 of Andersonville passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2018 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.