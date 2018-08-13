Corrine Robinson, age 75 of Knoxville passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1943 in Pioneer, Tennessee to the late Melvin and Josephine Alred Byrd. Corrine was a member of Old Time Gospel in Seymour. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Corrine is preceded in death by her daughters, Terri Renee Rickett and Connie Jane, son, Jimmy Ray Standridge brothers Cleopus “Buck” Byrd and Leroy Byrd, and sister, Opal Mae Byrd Crowley.

Survivors:

Husband James Robinson of Knoxville

Sons James Willard Robinson of Knoxville

Melvin Dewayne Robinson and wife Jenny of Knoxville

Daughter Connie Jane Standridge Jenkins of Knoxville

Brother Lonas “Tony” Byrd and wife Sue of Toledo, Ohio

Sister Pearl Byrd Ault and husband J.C. of Knoxville

3 Grandchildren

And many other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Monday, August 13, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM with REV. Tom Byrge, Monday, August 13, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Alred Cemetery in Scott County, TN for Corrine’s Interment.