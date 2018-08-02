Correction: Rocky Top package store story

Clearing up a story we brought you Wednesday that appeared to cause some confusion, two certificates of compliance have been approved in Rocky Top for a pair of package liquor stores.

One of the certificates is for the business currently known as Uncle Sam’s Fireworks near I-75. The owners are transitioning from fireworks sales to package liquor sales and construction and renovations are already underway. Rocky Top Wine and Liquors, as the the new venture will be known, could open as early as September 1st.

A second certificate of compliance has been approved for John and Tina Davenport, according to city officials, but while they are eyeing a couple of possible locations for a new package store, have not yet bought or leased any property for their proposed business.

A certificate of compliance means that the Davenports have passed their respective background checks.

We will keep you updated on the progress of both projects here on WYSH.

We regret our error, that basically saw WYSH combine the two separate issues into one liquor store project, and apologize for any confusion our original story may have created.