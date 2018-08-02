Home / Featured / Correction: Rocky Top package store story

Correction: Rocky Top package store story

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Clearing up a story we brought you Wednesday that appeared to cause some confusion, two certificates of compliance have been approved in Rocky Top for a pair of package liquor stores.

One of the certificates is for the business currently known as Uncle Sam’s Fireworks near I-75. The owners are transitioning from fireworks sales to package liquor sales and construction and renovations are already underway. Rocky Top Wine and Liquors, as the the new venture will be known, could open as early as September 1st.

A second certificate of compliance has been approved for John and Tina Davenport, according to city officials, but while they are eyeing a couple of possible locations for a new package store, have not yet bought or leased any property for their proposed business.

A certificate of compliance means that the Davenports have passed their respective background checks.

We will keep you updated on the progress of both projects here on WYSH.

We regret our error, that basically saw WYSH combine the two separate issues into one liquor store project, and apologize for any confusion our original story may have created.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORFD offers bystander medical training through ‘Stop the Bleed’

The Oak Ridge Fire Department will host two “Stop the Bleed” courses on Wednesday, August 15, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.