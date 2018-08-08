Home / Community Bulletin Board / Commodity card sign-up time in Anderson

Commodity card sign-up time in Anderson

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 69 Views

Anderson County Community Action will be taking applications for the yellow commodity card August 13th through August 24th on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon.

When you come in to sign up at their offices at 149 North Main Street in Clinton, you will need to bring with you proof of all 2018 household income (not a bank statement) and proof of address.

The deadline to sign up is Friday August 24 at 12 noon.

If you already have the yellow commodity card, you do not have to sign up again

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday August 30th from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton.

When you come to the distribution, please bring with you 6 brown paper bags and your yellow commodity card.

For more information, call 865-457-5500.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR motorcycle wreck injures one

Wednesday morning, just after 7 am, Oak Ridge Police and Fire personnel responded to a motorcycle …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.