Commodity card sign-up time in Anderson

Anderson County Community Action will be taking applications for the yellow commodity card August 13th through August 24th on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon.

When you come in to sign up at their offices at 149 North Main Street in Clinton, you will need to bring with you proof of all 2018 household income (not a bank statement) and proof of address.

The deadline to sign up is Friday August 24 at 12 noon.

If you already have the yellow commodity card, you do not have to sign up again

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday August 30th from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton.

When you come to the distribution, please bring with you 6 brown paper bags and your yellow commodity card.

For more information, call 865-457-5500.