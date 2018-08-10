Home / Local News / CNS announces 3 new execs

CNS announces 3 new execs

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 38 Views

(CNS press release) CNS CEO Morgan Smith recently announced three management changes, naming Doug Freund vice president for Operations Support, Ed Rogers vice president for Business Management & Transformation, and Jason Trichel the manager of Internal Audit, Ethics & Employee Concerns. Freund, Rogers, and Trichel replace three senior CNS leaders who retired: Darrell Graddy, Doris Heim, and Jim Nobles.

Doug Freund

Freund previously served as the production director at the United Kingdom’s Atomic Weapons Establishment with Lockheed Martin Space Systems where he had complete oversight responsibility for nuclear production activities. During a 34-year career in in nuclear weapons operations, program planning, projects and maintenance management, supply chain management, performance excellence, and risk management, Freund also made stops at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Kirkuk Regional Air Base in Iraq, and at GE Aviation in Duarte, Calif.

Ed Rogers

Rogers joins CNS after a stint as the project director responsible for leading the Bechtel-managed service provider team under contract to assist the UK Defence Equipment and Support agency in the transformation of its delivery model. Before that, he was the manager of Contracts & Procurement for Bechtel Systems and Infrastructure, Inc. Rogers’ 20-year career with Bechtel includes experience in project management, contracts, operations, technology, and business management on projects including construction, demilitarization, decontamination, proliferation prevention, and first-of-a-kind chemical and nuclear processing facilities.

Jason Trichel

Trichel previously led Internal Audit and Enterprise Risk Management for Hunt Consolidated, Inc., one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., which engages in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, power, real estate, investments, and other ventures. In that role he worked collaboratively with management to evaluate risk across the organization to develop and execute an annual risk based audit plan. He also has similar experience in the manufacturing, construction, pharmaceutical, retail, and hospitality industries.

“CNS is fortunate to have leaders like Doug, Ed, and Jason that can apply their expertise, experience, and leadership to help us accomplish our extraordinarily important mission for the nation,” Smith said. “I’d also like to thank Darrell, Doris and Jim for their significant contributions through the years. They will be greatly missed.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

‘Dine & Donate’ to ADFAC on Monday

(ADFAC) On Monday, August 13th, several local restaurants will be donating a portion of their sales …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.