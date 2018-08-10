CNS announces 3 new execs

(CNS press release) CNS CEO Morgan Smith recently announced three management changes, naming Doug Freund vice president for Operations Support, Ed Rogers vice president for Business Management & Transformation, and Jason Trichel the manager of Internal Audit, Ethics & Employee Concerns. Freund, Rogers, and Trichel replace three senior CNS leaders who retired: Darrell Graddy, Doris Heim, and Jim Nobles.

Freund previously served as the production director at the United Kingdom’s Atomic Weapons Establishment with Lockheed Martin Space Systems where he had complete oversight responsibility for nuclear production activities. During a 34-year career in in nuclear weapons operations, program planning, projects and maintenance management, supply chain management, performance excellence, and risk management, Freund also made stops at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Kirkuk Regional Air Base in Iraq, and at GE Aviation in Duarte, Calif.

Rogers joins CNS after a stint as the project director responsible for leading the Bechtel-managed service provider team under contract to assist the UK Defence Equipment and Support agency in the transformation of its delivery model. Before that, he was the manager of Contracts & Procurement for Bechtel Systems and Infrastructure, Inc. Rogers’ 20-year career with Bechtel includes experience in project management, contracts, operations, technology, and business management on projects including construction, demilitarization, decontamination, proliferation prevention, and first-of-a-kind chemical and nuclear processing facilities.

Trichel previously led Internal Audit and Enterprise Risk Management for Hunt Consolidated, Inc., one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., which engages in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, power, real estate, investments, and other ventures. In that role he worked collaboratively with management to evaluate risk across the organization to develop and execute an annual risk based audit plan. He also has similar experience in the manufacturing, construction, pharmaceutical, retail, and hospitality industries.

“CNS is fortunate to have leaders like Doug, Ed, and Jason that can apply their expertise, experience, and leadership to help us accomplish our extraordinarily important mission for the nation,” Smith said. “I’d also like to thank Darrell, Doris and Jim for their significant contributions through the years. They will be greatly missed.”