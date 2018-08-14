Clyde Eugene Wharton age 94 of Clinton, TN passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at his home in Clinton. Clyde enjoyed making people laugh with his good clean jokes. He had the gift of laughter. Clyde was an elder of his church, Clinton Church of God. He was very active in church ministries and activities such as Children’s Church and Boys’ Club. He worked as a custodian for the church and was an artist. Clyde was preceded in death by his son, Clyde “Billie” Wharton Jr. and daughter, Ruthann Wharton.

Clyde is survived by his wife Fay Wharton of Clinton, TN; daughter, Linda Dawson of Vermont; grandchildren, Kevin Wharton & wife Cindy of Knoxville, TN and Carolyn Wharton of Washington; numerous great grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends. Clyde’s family will have a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 6:00pm at the Clinton Church of God with Rev. Curtis Akers officiating. Clyde’s interment will be private.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton in charge of arrangements.