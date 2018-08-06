Clinton Library introduces “Fandom Friday”

This August the Clinton Public Library is introducing Fandom Friday! Every fourth Friday the Library will feature a different fandom with corresponding food, trivia, and more. They will be kicking off Fandom Fridays with Disney Night on August 24th from 5:00-6:30 p.m.! There will be Disney themed food, heroes vs. villains trivia, and a costume contest by age. This event is for all ages from children to adults. So, bring your Disney knowledge, wear your best Disney costume, and come join the library for Fandom Friday.

Library staff and management would like to thank everyone that participated in the Summer Reading Program, saying in a press release, “You made it a wonderful summer!”

The Library’s regular programming has returned, including Book Babies, Family Story Time, Sensory Story Time, Teen Craft, and more. Read to a Dog has returned to its school year hours, Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Check out the website calendar (www.clintonpubliclibrary.org/event/) or pick up a calendar at the library today to learn more about our offerings.

There will be a change to the Wi-Fi Hotspot fines effective September 1st. This change is due to policy abuse. The overdue fine will be increased to $2.00 per day.