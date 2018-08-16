Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton Elementary School, CPD offer drop-off tips for safety, convenience

Clinton Elementary School, CPD offer drop-off tips for safety, convenience

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

(Clinton Schools/CPD) Clinton Elementary School parents who want to walk in into the school with their student(s): When parking in front of the school, please pull beyond the crosswalk and parallel park between the gym and the crosswalk in front of the school.

In order to ensure student safety, we are trying to keep students from crossing the road.

We are working to build some new parking lots soon behind CES, so please bear with us while parking is at a minimum.

St. Mark Methodist has respectfully requested that we not use their parking lot for drop off or student pick up. They are very willing to let us use their parking for special events when there aren’t church activities. They are a wonderful partner to us, so we want to honor their request.

You may also drop off in the back.

We have added over 85 Kindergarten students to the drop off and pick up.

Please be patient with us. It will get smoother soon! Thanks for your support!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rockwood man released from hospital, taken to jail

A Rockwood man is in custody at the Roane County Jail on charges including vehicular …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.