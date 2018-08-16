Clinton Elementary School, CPD offer drop-off tips for safety, convenience

(Clinton Schools/CPD) Clinton Elementary School parents who want to walk in into the school with their student(s): When parking in front of the school, please pull beyond the crosswalk and parallel park between the gym and the crosswalk in front of the school.

In order to ensure student safety, we are trying to keep students from crossing the road.

We are working to build some new parking lots soon behind CES, so please bear with us while parking is at a minimum.

St. Mark Methodist has respectfully requested that we not use their parking lot for drop off or student pick up. They are very willing to let us use their parking for special events when there aren’t church activities. They are a wonderful partner to us, so we want to honor their request.

You may also drop off in the back.

We have added over 85 Kindergarten students to the drop off and pick up.

Please be patient with us. It will get smoother soon! Thanks for your support!