Home / Featured / Clinton bridge replacement contract awarded

Clinton bridge replacement contract awarded

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

As we first told you on “Ask Your Neighbor” earlier this week, the contract to replace the Lewallen Bridge on Highway 25W/State Route 9 (Clinton Highway/Clinch Avenue) over the Clinch River was awarded on August 17th to Charles Blalock & Sons Incorporated out of Sevierville. Their bid for the replacement of the bridge known to locals as the “Green Bridge,” which connects Clinton and South Clinton came in at $27,735,269.72.

The aging bridge is due for replacement, according to the state, and while it is still considered to be safe, the replacement will address looming concerns regarding the structure due to its age.

TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said in an email this morning that “in the weeks to come there will be a pre-construction meeting and a schedule will be set for construction activities.”

While that construction schedule has yet to be set, the due date for completion of the project as stipulated by the request for proposals is on or before August 31, 2021.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORFD: Sprinklers extinguish fire at NHC

According to the Oak Ridge Fire Department, crews responded to a fire alarm caused by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.