Clinton bridge replacement contract awarded

As we first told you on “Ask Your Neighbor” earlier this week, the contract to replace the Lewallen Bridge on Highway 25W/State Route 9 (Clinton Highway/Clinch Avenue) over the Clinch River was awarded on August 17th to Charles Blalock & Sons Incorporated out of Sevierville. Their bid for the replacement of the bridge known to locals as the “Green Bridge,” which connects Clinton and South Clinton came in at $27,735,269.72.

The aging bridge is due for replacement, according to the state, and while it is still considered to be safe, the replacement will address looming concerns regarding the structure due to its age.

TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said in an email this morning that “in the weeks to come there will be a pre-construction meeting and a schedule will be set for construction activities.”

While that construction schedule has yet to be set, the due date for completion of the project as stipulated by the request for proposals is on or before August 31, 2021.