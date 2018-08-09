Home / Community Bulletin Board / CHS Lady Dragon/General Athletics golf tourney Sept. 1st

On Saturday September 1st, the Clinton High School Lady Dragon Basketball and General Athletics Golf Tournament will be played at the Knoxville Municipal Golf Course.

Tee time is set for 8 am and the format is a 4-person scramble.

The entry fee is $60 per player, and can be paid before the tournament or the day of, but if paying the day of the tourney, you will have to do so by cash or check.

There will be cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers, plus there will be raffle drawings for prizes and lunch will be served.

No coolers are allowed but water and soft drinks will be provided.

For more information or to sign up, contact Lady Dragon basketball coach Alicia Phillips by phone at 865-414-5628 or by email at arphillips@acs.ac. You can also contact Athletic Director Brad Collette by phone at 865-659-7873 or by email at bcollette@acs.ac.

