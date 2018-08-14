Christine Willie Cupp, age 90, passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Cumberland Village Care and Rehabilitation Center in LaFollette. Christine was born in Vasper, Tennessee on December 23, 1927 to the late Cornelius and Vina Pebley McGhee. Christine was a member of Heaven View Missionary Baptist Church in Caryville. She enjoyed to cook, shop, and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, Christine is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cupp Sr., and brother, Jimmie McGhee.

Survivors:

Son Paul Cupp Jr. of Caryville

Grandchildren Paul Cupp III of Knoxville

Christa Ward and Brian of New Guinea

Great Grandchildren Rylee Cupp

Tyler, Grace, Jennifer, Johnathan, Sara, and Daniel Ward

And many other family members and friends

Visitation:6-8 PM, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8 PM, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Gilliam officiating.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.