Home / Obituaries / Christine Willie Cupp, age 90

Christine Willie Cupp, age 90

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Christine Willie Cupp, age 90, passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Cumberland Village Care and Rehabilitation Center in LaFollette. Christine was born in Vasper, Tennessee on December 23, 1927 to the late Cornelius and Vina Pebley McGhee. Christine was a member of Heaven View Missionary Baptist Church in Caryville. She enjoyed to cook, shop, and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, Christine is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cupp Sr., and brother, Jimmie McGhee.

Survivors:
Son                                      Paul Cupp Jr. of Caryville

Grandchildren                    Paul Cupp III of Knoxville
Christa Ward and Brian of New Guinea

Great Grandchildren       Rylee Cupp
Tyler, Grace, Jennifer, Johnathan, Sara, and Daniel Ward

And many other family members and friends

Visitation:6-8 PM, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8 PM, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Gilliam officiating.
Interment: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roger Keith Proffitt

Roger Keith Proffitt, a Loving Husband, Father, and Uncle passed away suddenly on Thursday, August …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.