Cheryl Johnson Taylor, of Clinton

Cheryl Johnson Taylor, of Clinton, Tennessee, transitioned from this life on August 19, 2018. She was born in Harlan County, Kentucky and grew up in Oak Ridge.

Cheryl leaves behind her loving husband, D.C. Taylor, Jr.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew D. Johnson and Virginia Pennington Johnson of Oak Ridge.

She is survived by her children: Tracy Taylor Crawhorn, Mark Taylor, and Amanda (Anthony) Brown, all of Clinton; grandchildren: Jordan (Taylor) Taylor, Dallas Taylor, Madison (Zachary) Mashburn, Mac Taylor, Riley and Anna-Kate Hackworth; sister: Mary Jo (Tom) Dailey of Richmond, Virginia; her big cat, Smokey, and a plethora of other family, friends, and loved ones.

Cheryl was a long-time member of Highland View Church of Christ in Oak Ridge and the Willie Nelson Fan Club.  She enjoyed the Atlanta Braves and traveling to see Willie Nelson.  She was a skilled artisan who loved sewing, painting, crocheting, and quilting. She used her talents to bless the families of local NICUs with handmade baby blankets.  She was known for her quirky sense of humor and quick wit.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 22, 2018 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 7 PM with Graham McKay officiating.  Family and friends will meet Thursday morning August 23, 2018 at 11:15 AM in the rotunda of East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetry on Gov. John Sevier Highway in Knoxville for an interment service at 11:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s NICU. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. www.holleygamble.com

