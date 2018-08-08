CCSO warns of scam calls

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a phone scam.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Sheriff Robbie Goins said that the CCSO’s number has apparently been cloned, which means when the scam artist calls, that is the number that appears on the recipient’s caller ID.

The caller claims to be a detective with the Sheriff’s Office who has “warrants on the individual” for their arrest. The caller goes on to give instructions to not talk to anyone about the case and ultimately tells the recipient of the call to go to a bank and make arrangements for a financisal transaction to “settle the case.”

Sheriff Goins says that if you receive one of these calls, to ignore it and hang up. They also say to document when you received the call and any other information that culd be passed along to local authorities.

Goins says, “we do not operate, nor does any law enforcement agency operate that way with cases or warrants.”

This scam is similar to others that have made the rounds in Anderson and other counties, and again, law enforcement stresses that if you do have warrants for your arrest, that they will not call you and offer a financial way out of the situation, instead they will come and arrest you.