CCSO SRO saves boy from choking

A Campbell County school resource officer is being called a hero today after saving a LaFollette Middle School student from choking during lunch on Tuesday.

Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins said in a post on the Department’s Facebook page that, during lunch period, Deputy Brandon Gross noticed a male student giving the well-known choking signal and noticed that he couldn’t breathe. Gross followed his training, and performed the Heimlich maneuver, clearing the obstruction from the child’s airway.

In the Facebook post, Gross said he was just doing his job and “what I was assigned to do as any other human being would do, hopefully. I have been given an opportunity to make a difference and keep these children safe. I’ll do that at all costs.”

We here at WQLA and WYSH salute Deputy Gross for his quick thinking and his dedication to his job and the students he is there to protect.

