CCSO raid yields drugs, cash

Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins says his department’s SWAT team, along with members of other area law enforcemetn agenices “knocked the door down” at the home of James Norris on Glade Springs Road in LaFollette early Thursday morning as investigators served a search warrant.

The raid was conducted by members of the Sheriff’s SWAT team as well as agents from the 8th Judicial District Crime Task Force and officers from the LaFollette Police Department following what Goins called in a Facebook post a lengthy investigation into illegal drug activity. Officers seized what is believed to be methamphetamine as well as marijuana and an undisclosed amount of money alleged to be the proceeds of those illicit activities.

Evidence will be presented to the grand jury “at the earliest date possible,” according to Sheriff Goins.