Car, ambulance collide in OR

A crash involving a car and an ambulance last week in Oak Ridge damaged both vehicles, but did not injure anyone.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:45 Thursday morning on Oak Ridge Turnpike, near California Avenue. Oak Ridge Police say that both vehicles had been traveling east on the Turnpike when the car traveling in the right lane tried to merge into the left lane and clipped the front of an Anderson County ambulance. The driver of the car reportedly told officers that she though that she had enough room to clear the ambulance and safely change lanes.

Both vehicles were damaged and no one in either was injured. The ambulance was not carrying patients at the time of the accident, for which no traffic citations or charges are expected.