Campbell election results

In Campbell County, Mayor E.L. Morton held off a stiff challenge from Jack Lynch, winning re-election 2643 to 2437. The crowded mayor’s race also saw Aaron Evans receive 1736 votes, Brian Younce 1184, David Young with 1162 and Mike Freeman with 531.

Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins won a third term, holding off a challenge from Jimmy Jeffries, 5094 to 4624.

Alene Baird was re-elected as County Clerk, rallying after an early voting defiict with a strong election day performance to defeat challenger Todd Nance 5015 to 4704.

June Turner won the race for Register of Deeds with 2486, easily outdistancing second-place Brittany Miller Foust with 2486 votes to 1355. Beverly Hall was third with 1261, followed by Greg Cross (869), Johnny Vanover (846), Ron McClellan (813), Pete Huckaby (732), Tom Hatmaker (724), Gary Berry (418) and Patrick Silcox (213).

Incumbent Trustee Monty Bullock was re-elected, defeating Tommy Overton, 7487 to 1846.

Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Vann was unopposed and received 8413 courtesy votes.

15 people won seats on the Campbell County Commission.

In District 1, Whit Goins (965), Zachary Marlow (936) and Robert Higginbotham (826) were elected over David Adkins (775), Keith Goins (541), John Ridenour (524) and Harley Hill (312).

In District 2, Lisa Stanfield Lester won with 862 votes and will serve on the Commission along with Butch Kohlmeyer (801) and Scotty Kitts with 786. Lonnie Welden came in 4th with 731 votes, followed by Otis Hatfield (365) and Jay Muncy (310).

District 3 will represented by Rusty Orick (864), Dewayne Baird (805) and Scott Stanfield (593). Stan Foust was fourth with 515, Lynn Lettner garnered 515 votes, Don Boshears 474, Josh Parks (393), and Danny Sheckles with 373.

District 4 saw Johnny Bruce take the most votes with 1169, and will serve alongside Charles Baird (1022) and Sue Nance (1019). Josh Parker was fourth with 932 votes.

Three people were also elected in Dsitrict 5: Tyler King (910), Ralph Davis (806) and Carl Douglas (712). They were followed by Steve Rutherford (624), Forster Baird (468) and Robert Hicks (358).

In Constable District 1, Barney Cox defeated Kenneth Newsome 1206 to 750.

In Constable District 2, Larry Ford defeated Jamuel Patton 998-443.

