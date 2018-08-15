Home / Community Bulletin Board / Blasting on Highway 27 in Morgan, Roane to close road temporarily

Blasting on Highway 27 in Morgan, Roane to close road temporarily

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Motorists traveling on Highway 27 in Morgan and Roane County should be alert for upcoming road closures. In order to allow for blasting operations to take place, the highway will be closed near Coal Hill Road on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays this week and next week between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1p.m., and will require the roadway to be closed for 30-40 minutes. Motorists may want to consider alternate routes during these days and times.

