Benefit singing, dinner August 25th in Knoxville

You are invited to a night of dinner and singing to benefit a man battling cancer and his family.

The “Ray Dinkins Benefit: Dinner and Singing Night” will be held on Saturday August 25th at the E Avenue House of Prayer at 818 Drive E, Knoxville, TN (37920).

Ray was diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in July. The benefit is being held to raise money to help him and his family out during his treatments and organizers say 100% of all the proceeds will go to his family.

Dinner will be served beginning at 2 pm with spaghetti, garlic bread, dessert and a drink, which will be available for $5 per plate.

There will also be several cake walks beginning at 2 pm, all the way up to the start of the singing at 6 pm.