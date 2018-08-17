Ballot set for November municipal elections

﻿The deadline for candidates to qualify in the November 6th elections was noon Thursday.

This round of elections will cap the year with state and federal general elections as well as municipal elections throughout Anderson County.

Two people have qualified to run for Mayor in the city of Clinton and they are incumbent Scott Burton and challenger Stephen McNally.

Clinton School Board Chairman Tim Bible and fellow Ward 2 incumbent Curtis Isabell have both qualified to seek another term, and Ward 3 incumbent KK Webster is unopposed.

There are also three seats on the ballot in November for Clinton City Council. Ward 1 incumbent E.T. Stamey has qualified to run for another term and faces a challenge from Ronald Young. Ward 2 incumbent Brian Hatmaker and Ward 3 incumbent Zach Farrar have also qualified.

In Rocky Top, two people have qualified to run for the seat being vacated by Mayor Michael Lovely. They are Tim Sharp and Donald Douglas.

Incumbent Rocky Top City Council member Denise Casteel has qualified, while Brian Brown and current Mayor Mike Lovely–who is not seeking re-election to that post–have also qualified to run for seats on the Council.

In Oliver Springs, only Omer Cox has qualified to run for Mayor.

Jeff Bass has qualified to seek re-election to the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen and Mayor representing Ward 2, and will face a challenge from Paul Parsons. Rusty Phillips has returned his qualifying petition to run in Ward 4. Robert Miller Sr. is unopposed in Ward 1.

In Norris, incumbent Council members Larry Beeman, William Grieve, Chris Mitchell and Loretta Painter have all qualified to seek re-election, while Jessica Peacock Ogburn is the lone non-incumbent on the ballot. Incumbent Jack Black is not seeking re-election.

In Oak Ridge, the City Council race features incumbents Kelly Callsion, Mayor Warren Gooch, Ellen Smith and Rick Chinn are candidates for re-election. Challenger Timothy Stallings has also qualified to run.

The Oak Ridge School Board race includes incumbents Benjamin Stephens and Laura McLean, both of whom have qualified. Erin Webb is also seeking a seat on the BOE, and Derrick Hammond is the lone candidate to have qualified to run for the remaining two years of an unexpired term on the panel.

The deadline for candidates to remove their names from the ballot is noon on Thursday August 23rd.

The deadline to register to vote in time to be eligible to take part in November’s election is October 6th.

For more information, visit www.acelect.com.