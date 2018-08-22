ASAP now part of the Tennessee Employees Charitable Campaign

(ASAP of Anderson) ASAP of Anderson was recently accepted into the Tennessee Employees Charitable Campaign. This campaign provides a straightforward way for TN employees to donate to participating charitable organizations. During the 2016 campaign, 1,552 state employees pledged $272,979 in donations to organizations like United Way and NAMI-TN.

TN state employees can participate in the campaign by making a one-time donation or a monthly donation in the amount of their choice. They can also contribute through the “Buck-A-Week” program. Many employees wonder if their dollar really makes a difference. The answer is Yes. All of the donations given to ASAP of Anderson go toward preventing and reducing substance misuse among youth and adults in Anderson County.

ASAP of Anderson partners with all sectors of the Anderson County community to accomplish our mission, including parents, business community, media, schools, youth serving organizations, law enforcement agencies, religious and fraternal organizations, civic and volunteer groups, healthcare professionals, state and local government agencies, and others involved in reducing substance misuse, including the recovery community. ASAP utilizes individual and population based strategies to accomplish true outcomes in our community. For instance, we have seen a 53.5% reduction in youth prevalence of substance use in the last 10 years in Anderson County.

If you are a state employee, consider donating to ASAP! State employees will receive information about the campaign through their employer in Fall 2018. If you are interested in supporting ASAP of Anderson in other ways, consider volunteering even 1 hour a month. Just 1 hour a month makes a difference. ASAP meets on the 4th Monday of every month at Noon at the Anderson County Health Department. The next meeting is on August 27th at 12:00 PM.

For more information, contact ASAP of Anderson at (865) 457-3007 or www.ASAPofAnderson.org. Follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.