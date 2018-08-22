Home / Community Bulletin Board / Apple Picking Days return to Alex Haley Farm

Apple Picking Days return to Alex Haley Farm

The Children’s Defense Fund’s Alex Haley Farm at 1000 Alex Haley Lane in Clinton (37716) invites the community to its annual “Apple Picking Days,” this Thursday and Friday, August 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Participants are asked to bring their own containers and their own apple-picking apparatus, rakes and fruit pickers.
  • No ladders or stools are permitted, and no one may climb the trees.
  • CDF Haley Farm also requests that no one shake the trees or hit the tree limbs. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
  • Parents and adults in charge of children are responsible for the behavior of the children in their care.
  • We thank you for keeping CDF Haley Farm as a smoke-free, drugand alcohol-free, violence-free, hate-free and loving environment, both indoors and outdoors. Your vigilance helps to keep this as a sanctuary for all children’s best interests.

There is no charge for this event, but donations will be accepted. Please call CDF Haley Farm at 865-457-6466 if you have any questions.

