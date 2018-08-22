Another reminder: Green McAdoo celebration Saturday

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center has officially become a part of the Tennessee State Museum system in Nashville, Tennessee and the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. With this significant announcement, Green McAdoo invites all those that have aided in their success to celebrate by attending a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 25th at 10:00 a.m., with a pre-celebration reception at 9:00 a.m. at the Green McAdoo Museum.

As part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, travelers have connected access to more than 100 locations in 14 states that played a significant role in the Civil Rights Movement during the 1950s and 1960s. The Green McAdoo Museum is one of 10 stops along the trail that tell the stories of the brave men and women who brought words to action through peaceful protests and legal actions to secure their American civil rights.

As a part of the Tennessee State Museum system, there will be even more opportunities to expand their vision and bring even more exhibits to the Center.