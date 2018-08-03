Anderson election: Barker new Sheriff; Lynch, Copeland win; Three new Commissioners

Here are the results of Thursday’s Anderson County general election.

Anderson County Mayor

Incumbent Republican Terry Frank was re-elected with 9008 votes, while write-in candidate Donnie Rosenbalm garnered 944 votes and fellow write-in CJ Mitchell 2 votes.

Sheriff

Republican Russell Barker will be the next Sheriff, defeating Democrat Mark Lucas 7684 to 5613.

Trustee

Republican Regina Copeland easily defeated Democrat Ebony Capshaw, with 8981 votes, compared to Capshaw’s 3897.

Circuit Court Clerk

Republican nominee Rex Lynch will be the next Circuit Court Clerk, with 8502 votes, allowing him to fend off write-in candidate Robbie Fulton, who garnered 1147 votes and fellow write-in Alden Souza, who tallied 568 votes.

Commission District 1

Incumbents Chuck Fritts (768votes) and Tracy Wandell (725), were re-elected. Avery Johnson 547 was third with 547 votes, followed by Floyd Grisham with 357, Felicia Foust with 237 and Tim Risden with 117.

District 2

Incumbent Rick Meredith was re-elected with 1221 votes, while Robert Jameson with 1016 will fill the seat being vacated by longtime Commissioner Mark Alderson. David Queener was third with 884 votes.

District 3

Incumbent Phil Warfield lost his seat in District 3, finishing in third place behind Josh Anderson (1222 votes) and Denver Waddell (881). Warfield received 760 votes, followed by John Meyer with 708.

District 4

Incumbent Commission Chairman Tim Isbel was re-elected with 738 votes and fellow incumbent Shain Vowell won another four-year term with 712. Tabitha Harmon came in third with 445 votes.

District 5

Longtime incumbents Robert McKamey (881) and Jerry White (878) won re-election over challenger Chris Silver, who garnered 520 votes.

District 6

Incumbent Steve Mead was re-elected with 740 votes, while incumbent Catherine Denenberg narrowly held off Anthony Allen 649-611.

District 7

Incumbents Jerry Creasey (885) and Theresa Scott (784) held off challenger Jimmy Bouchard (669).

District 8

Incumbents Bob Smallridge (1586) and Phil Yager (1296) were unopposed.

All of the School Board candidates were unopposed, including incumbents Don Bell, Teresa Portwood and Jo Williams, who will be joined by newcomer Christopher Gillenwaters.

Constable District 2

Shannon Gray won with 2162 votes, and will be joined by Jason Stokes, who picked up 1787. Eugene Chaney was third with 1319.

Constable District 3

Lawson Bates (2066)

Constable District 4

Frederick Gilliam (1921).

Oak Ridge School Board, unexpired term

Benjamin J. Stephens II (3546)

Oliver Springs Court Clerk/Finance Officer

Ramona Walker (270)

State primary winners

Republican Governor: Bill Lee

Democrat Governor: Karl Dean

State House of Representatives, District 33, Republican: John Ragan.

State House of Representatives, District 33, Democrat: Richard Dawson

State House of Representatives, District 36, Republican: Dennis Powers

State House of Representatives, District 36, Democrat: Cassandra Mitchell.

State Senate, 5th District, Republican: Randy McNally.

State Senate, 5th District, Democrat: Stuart Starr.

Federal primaries

US Senate, Democrat: Phil Bredesen

US Senate, Republican: Marsha Blackburn

US House, 3rd District, Republican: Chuck Fleischmann

US House, 3rd District, Democrat: Danielle Mitchell.

