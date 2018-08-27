Anderson County Commission seeks District 1 Constable

The Anderson County Commission will fill the vacancy of District 1 Constable at their September 17th meeting after no one ran for the position in the election earlier this month.

Anderson County Constable District 1 includes the following voting precincts: Claxton, Emory Valley, Hendrix Creek, Bull Run, and Woodland.

Pursuant to T.C.A. ∍ 8-10-102 (a)(2) to qualify for election or appointment to the office of constable, a person shall:

Be at least twenty-one (21) years of age;

Be a qualified voter of the district;

Shall possess a high school diploma or GED;

Not have been convicted in any federal or state court of felony; and

Not have been separated or discharged from the armed forces of the United States with other than an honorable discharge.

Any person seeking election to the office of constable by the county legislative body to fill a vacancy in office shall file an affidavit signed by the candidate affirming that the candidate meets the requirements if this section with the County Clerk prior to the election. Pursuant to T.C.A. ∍ 5-1-104, the Constable appointment will serve until the next general election.

Any persons wishing to be considered for this appointment are asked to submit a resume to the Anderson County Commission Office, 100 North Main Street, Room 118, Clinton, TN 37716.

The Agenda Deadline for the September Commission meeting is Wednesday, September 12, at noon.