AMSE selling surplus items before move

Items from the American Museum of Science and Energy’s old building on South Tulane Avenue will be available for sale from September 6-8.

The old museum location closed in July as officials move to a renovated building at Main Street Oak Ridge, which is expected to open in October.

The public property sale in September will take place September 6-8 at 300 South Tulane Avenue.

The public sale will only include items that have no historic value or significance as it relates to National Historic Preservation Act requirements, which DOE follows to ensure the long-term preservation of historic artifacts.

The DOE, which operates the museum, says it is working with the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association to relocate several items from the AMSE Tulane facility’s Historic Room to the Oak Ridge History Museum that opened August 23 at 102 Robertsville Road.

The items for sale will include reproductions of historic photographs, various pieces of furniture, signs, and other items that have been part of the Tulane Avenue AMSE facility.

The AMSE Foundation is sponsoring the public sale that will be hosted by Estate Sale Professionals. More information on the sale can be found at https://purplevanpeople.com/event/amse-museum-sale/. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support the operation of AMSE.