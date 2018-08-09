Alma Faye James McCuiston, age 84, of Kingston peacefully went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, August 8, 2018. She was born July 5, 1934 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Alma was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. She was also a previous board member of the Michael Dunn Center. Preceded in death by her son, James (Jimmy) Nathan McCuiston; grandson, Cody Sackett; parents, William Robert & Volena Augusta Raby James; brothers, H.M, Ralph and Junior; sisters, Glenna, Melda, Betty & Dot.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 60 years Kenneth V. McCuiston of Kingston

Daughter Angela Faye McCuiston of Kingston

Grandson Zachary Sackett of Kingston

Sisters-in-law Elizabeth Boles of Kingston and Hazel Collins of Rocky Top

A host of nieces & nephews, extended family members & friends

The family will receive friends 12:30 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with nephew, Rev. Mike James and Mike McElhaney officiating. Private burial will take place at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Michael Dunn Center, 629 Gallaher Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.