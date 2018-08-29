Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Commission to meet, swear in, choose officers

Jim Harris

(Anderson County public notice) The Anderson County Board of Commission will be meeting on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Circuit Court Room No. 300 of the Courthouse in Clinton, TN, for the purpose of swearing in commissioners followed by a meeting of the Commissioners to elect a Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Parliamentarian and Nominating Committee.

