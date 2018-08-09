9-year-old accidentally shot, killed in LaFollette

An apparently accidental shooting Wednesday evening in LaFollette left a nine-year-old girl dead.

LaFollette Police say that the girl and her 10-year-old brother were waiting in a car parked outside Little Caesar’s Pizza on Jacksboro Pike shortly before 6:45 when the gun the boy was handling discharged and struck his sister in the head.

The girl was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar but succumbed to her injuries, according to police, at around 10 pm Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and the police department is working closely with the District Attorney’s Office to dtermine what, if any charges might be filed in this case.

As soon as we learn more about last night’s tragic accident, we will pass it along to you.