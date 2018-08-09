Home / Featured / 9-year-old accidentally shot, killed in LaFollette

9-year-old accidentally shot, killed in LaFollette

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

An apparently accidental shooting Wednesday evening in LaFollette left a nine-year-old girl dead.

LaFollette Police say that the girl and her 10-year-old brother were waiting in a car parked outside Little Caesar’s Pizza on Jacksboro Pike shortly before 6:45 when the gun the boy was handling discharged and struck his sister in the head.

The girl was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar but succumbed to her injuries, according to police, at around 10 pm Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and the police department is working closely with the District Attorney’s Office to dtermine what, if any charges might be filed in this case.

As soon as we learn more about last night’s tragic accident, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State offers grant opportunities for VFDs

(State press release) The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is accepting grant applications …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.