2018 High School Football season kicks off next week

High school football kicks off in the state of Tennessee next week, with games scheduled from Thursday to Saturday.

Week One of the 2018 season begins on Thursday with Oak Ridge at Hardin Valley on the Rivalry Thursday Game of the Week. Other Thursday action includes Rockwood at Midway; Tennessee High at Central; and Grace Christian at Alcoa.

Friday features the season premiere of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football, as myself (Jim Harris) and Tyler Mayes return to the booth with the rest of the WYSH Sports Crew to follow the Clinton Dragons to Scott County for a showdown with the Scott Highlanders.

Clinton won last year’s meeting at home, 10-0, the first time these teams ever faced one another on the gridiron.

Other area games of note on the docket for Friday include:

Oliver Springs at Bledsoe County;

Campbell County at Cherokee;

Gibbs at Austin-East;

West at Bearden;

Karns at Cocke County;

Bradley Central at Farragut;

Kingston at Harriman (BBB-TV);

Williamsburg, KY at Jellico;

Maryville at Catholic (Praise 96.3 FM);

Halls at Powell;

Sale Creek at Sunbright;

Cumberland Gap at Union County;

Coalfield at Wartburg;

and Lenoir City at William Blount.

The Anderson County Mavericks close out Week One as they host the Carter Hornets in a special Saturday presentation of local high school football on BBB-TV.