Y-12 FCU reports scam phone calls

Thursday, we reported on scam phone calls made by people pretending to be from ORNL Federal Credit Union.

Today, we can tell you that some members of the Y-12 Federal Credit Union have reported receiving similar calls that appear to originate from the credit union. As with the ORNL FCU calls, they are not legitimate even though they look like they come from Y-12 FCU telephone numbers, including their 800 number, 800-482-1043.

As with the scam we told you about earlier in the week, the caller falsely claims that fraudulent charges have been made on a member’s account, then asks for highly sensitive information including the card number and the card’s 3-digit CVV security code.

If you receive a call from anyone asking for your full debit or credit card number, your 3-digit CVV code, or your PIN, please hang up and call us immediately at 865-482-1043 or 800-482-1043 to report the incident, review your transactions, and report the card information stolen if necessary.

After hours numbers for debit and credit cards is 800-449-7728.

Please remember to never give out your card number, account number, PIN, or security code by phone, text, or email.

Y-12 FCU will not call to ask you to verify these numbers.