XFS: Larson survives to win at Daytona

(MRN) Kyle Larson got the best of a stirring three-wide charge to the checkered flag to claim his second straight series win on Friday night at Daytona International Speedway. While he and Elliott Sadler raced side-by-side for the victory as they traveled down the frontstretch, Justin Haley suddenly darted to the inside and nosed in front at the finish to claim what he thought was his first win. But in the process of moving around Larson and Sadler, Haley’s G-M-S Racing Chevrolet traveled below the yellow line that separates the racing surface from the track apron. NASCAR rules forbid any driver to dip below that line to improve their position, which Haley clearly did. As a result, Larson was declared the winner with Sadler a close second – just five one-thousandths of a second behind. Haley’s misfortune resulted in him being dropped to eighteenth place in the final running order as the last driver on the lead lap with Larson, who recorded his third win of the season and eleventh overall. Rookie Christopher Bell finished third with Ryan Blaney and Kaz Grala completing the top five. Ryan Preece started from the pole but failed to lead a single lap and retired at mid-race with an overheating engine. He finished thirty-ninth in the forty-car field.

Top 10 Finishers in the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Larson (7) 40

2. Elliott Sadler (5) 17

3. Christopher Bell (R) (6) —

4. Ryan Blaney (2) 39

5. Kaz Grala (R) (38) —

6. Shane Lee (14) —

7. Timmy Hill (36) —

8. Daniel Hemric (4) —

9. Justin Allgaier (9) —

10. Ross Chastain (16) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 16 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 582 —-

2. Daniel Hemric 570 -12

3. Cole Custer 556 -26

4. Christopher Bell (R) 547 -35

5. Justin Allgaier 528 -54

6. Tyler Reddick (R) 503 -79

7. Brandon Jones 488 -94

8. Ryan Truex 455 -127

9. Matt Tifft 425 -157

10. Austin Cindric (R) 388 -194