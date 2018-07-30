XFS: Bell wins third straight race

(MRN) No one in the NASCAR Xfinity Series has won three races in a row since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999, that’s until Christopher Bell out-dueled Justin Allgaier in overtime to win the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway Saturday. Bell came from the fourth position on the final restart to provide those watching with some classic bumping and banging, short-track style racing.

Kyle Benjamin in his last race for Joe Gibbs Racing had a strong showing finishing third with Ross Chastain and John Hunter Nemechek rounding out the top five.

Cole Custer qualified second and led a race high one hundred four laps but could only manage a ninth place finish. Custer had finished fourth last month in Iowa and had hopes of improving on that.

Only twelve of forty cars finished on the lead lap.

There were twelve lead changes among seven drivers including Elliott Sadler, Custer, Bell, Brandon Jones, Benjamin, Shane Lee, and Allgaier.

The field was under caution six times for forty-one laps.

Top 10 Finishers in the U.S. Cellular 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Christopher Bell (R) (3) 94

2. Justin Allgaier (7) 6

3. Kyle Benjamin (4) 5

4. Ross Chastain (18) —

5. John Hunter Nemechek (11) —

6. Elliott Sadler (1) 41

7. Ryan Reed (19) —

8. Ryan Truex (14) —

9. Cole Custer (2) 104

10. Chase Briscoe (12) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 19 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell (R) 702 —-

2. Elliott Sadler 686 -16

3. Cole Custer 684 -18

4. Daniel Hemric 679 -23

5. Justin Allgaier 650 -52

6. Brandon Jones 579 -123

7. Tyler Reddick (R) 568 -134

8. Ryan Truex 532 -170

9. Matt Tifft 504 -198

10. Austin Cindric (R) 484 -218