William L. Dake “Bill,” 79

William L.Dake “Bill” passed away July 26, 2018. On his 79th birthday, his gift was a reunion with his preceded family. Parents Holland and Velma Dake, Brother, Mono Dake. Survived by wife Jane, children Lisa Dake, William and Melanie Dake. And grandson Brandon Dake (The absolute favorite grandchild).

The visitation will be Sunday the 29th at 1:00, with the funeral to follow at 2:00 at, Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church.

Thanks to special friends Ray Keeny, Wilma Lawson, Hugo Hughes, and Eric Serritt.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

